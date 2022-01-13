IMF's Georgieva sees U.S. inflation declining in second quarter

Inflation in the United States is expected to decline in the second quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"This is subject to dealing with supply chain constraints, and what we are seeing are some promising signs that some progress is being made in that regard," Georgieva said in an interview with CNBC.

