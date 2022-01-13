Left Menu

Assam Rifles apprehends PLA terrorist in Manipur

The Assam Rifles apprehended a suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist in Manipur, said The Assam Rifles on Thursday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:51 IST
Assam Rifles personnel with suspected PLA terrorist (Photo/Twitter: The Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Assam Rifles apprehends a PLA terrorist in Manipur. Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Jan, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, apprehended a terrorist of PLA from Andro Khuman Nungyungbi Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

