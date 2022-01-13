Assam Rifles apprehends PLA terrorist in Manipur
The Assam Rifles apprehended a suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) terrorist in Manipur, said The Assam Rifles on Thursday.
The Assam Rifles tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "Assam Rifles apprehends a PLA terrorist in Manipur. Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Jan, in a joint operation with Manipur Police, apprehended a terrorist of PLA from Andro Khuman Nungyungbi Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
