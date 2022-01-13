Don't drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Thursday warned against drawing a link between the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meant to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, and the differences with Moscow over Ukraine.

"We should not drag (Nord Stream 2) into this conflict," Lambrecht told the broadcaster rbb in an interview.

"We need to solve this conflict, and we need to solve it in talks - that's the opportunity that we have at the moment, and we should use it rather than drawing a link to projects that have no connection to this conflict."

