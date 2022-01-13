Left Menu

Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tests positive for COVID-19

Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:25 IST
Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tests positive for COVID-19
Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. On the other hand, Assam reported nine fresh cases and Nagaland none of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, as per the state health bulletin. Nagaland on Wednesday reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, as per the state health department.

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022