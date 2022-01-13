VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal
“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.
- Country:
- India
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message –
"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.
Dedicated to the Sun God, Makar Sankranti signifies the beginning of the auspicious Uttarayana period. The festival is known by different names in different parts of our country. It is Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, in Punjab and Haryana it is called Lohri and Khichdi festival in Bihar. Reflecting the underlying cultural unity of our country, all these festivals symbolize good harvest, prosperity, and gratitude.
May Makar Sankranti bring prosperity, peace, and harmony in everyone's life."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pongal
- Makar Sankranti
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Uttarayana
ALSO READ
Bull training for Jallikattu in full swing ahead of Pongal
TN CM Stalin launches 'Pongal' gift hamper distribution
All government and private events for 'Pongal' harvest celebration and related cultural shows postponed, says TN govt.
Celebrate Pongal with caution, safety protocols: Puducherry LG
BPL families in Puducherry to get cash payments in lieu of free garments for Pongal: Minister