VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:30 IST
May Makar Sankranti bring prosperity, peace, and harmony in everyone’s life." Image Credit: IANS
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message –

Dedicated to the Sun God, Makar Sankranti signifies the beginning of the auspicious Uttarayana period. The festival is known by different names in different parts of our country. It is Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, in Punjab and Haryana it is called Lohri and Khichdi festival in Bihar. Reflecting the underlying cultural unity of our country, all these festivals symbolize good harvest, prosperity, and gratitude.

May Makar Sankranti bring prosperity, peace, and harmony in everyone's life."

