Over 200 BSF personnel deployed at West Bengal train accident site for rescue operation

More than 200 personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed for the rescue operation at the site of the train accident site in West Bengal on Thursday. A senior BSF officer said that the force were the first responders after they were alerted by railways about the incident.

BSF personnel joined the rescue operation to help the injured passengers trapped inside the coaches of the derailed train, he added. On getting info about tragic train accident near Mainaguri troops of 169 BN from BSF Guwahati Frontier responded quickly and joined rescue operation with Prahris and medical team, working untiringly to help the trapped and injured people from the derailed coaches.

"BSF headquarter in Guwahati immediately alerted the BSF camps nearby to the incident site. Immediately around 200 personnel from the nearest camp were deployed. The team rushed to the location and shifted injured passengers to the nearest hospital," he said. He added that BSF personnel provided first aid to many injured passengers and shifted them to safe locations.

"We are coordinating with district administration and arranging food and shelter for passengers. Rescue operations are still on," he said. Earlier today, NDRF also rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed around 5 pm in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

"A total of 12 coaches were derailed, 4 casualties reported and over 50 injured who have been hospitalized. Two NDRF teams at the spot for rescue and relief," Atul Karwal, Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI. The injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

There were about 1053 passengers onboard the train at the time of the derailment at the location. The location is about 42 kilometres away from New Jalpaiguri station and about 100 km away from New Alipurduar station. As per initial information, about 12 coaches got derailed of which two capsized. A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)