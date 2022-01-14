4 suspected poachers held in Odisha

Four suspected poachers were arrested in the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a forest official said on Friday.

An improvised gun, snares and around one kilogram of wildlife meat were seized from them.

The four were arrested during a raid in the Kendumundi range in North Similipal on Thursday, the official said.

Another suspected poacher was arrested in the Similipal Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

