4 suspected poachers held in Odisha
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Four suspected poachers were arrested in the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a forest official said on Friday.
An improvised gun, snares and around one kilogram of wildlife meat were seized from them.
The four were arrested during a raid in the Kendumundi range in North Similipal on Thursday, the official said.
Another suspected poacher was arrested in the Similipal Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Kendumundi
- North
- Similipal Tiger Reserve
- Mayurbhanj district
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1 arrested with leopard skin in Odisha's Khurda
Five more Omicron cases detected, tally mounts to 14 in Odisha
Strict action against violators of ban on New Year's celebrations: Odisha govt
BSF DG visits Odisha’s Maoist hotbed, praises troops
Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC