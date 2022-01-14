Left Menu

IED weighing 5 kg recovered from Attari-Wagah border, came from Pakistan: Punjab Police

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday, according to a Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) official who said that the device came from Pakistan.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:01 IST
IED weighing 5 kg recovered from Attari-Wagah border, came from Pakistan: Punjab Police
Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5 kg was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday, according to a Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) official who said that the device came from Pakistan. According to Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar, currency worth Rs 1 lakh was also recovered.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We got information about drugs but when we reached there, found it to be an IED weighing around 5 kgs. The contents of the bag will be revealed after further investigation. Currency of Rs 1 lakh has also been recovered from the place that is very near the Wagah-Attari border. It has come from Pakistan." Asked about the threat posed due to the recovery of the IED in the upcoming Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14, Singh said that the matter is under investigation.

"It is the subject of investigation and nothing can be said at this moment as it is the initial stage," he said. Meanwhile, in another development, an IED was recovered from Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi today. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market and the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the bomb.

The developments come ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022