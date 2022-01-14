Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Close

Scoreboard at the end of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India: 223 and 198 South Africa: 210 and (Overnight 101 for 2 in 29.4 overs) Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 16 Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 30 Keegan Petersen b Thakur 82 Rassie van der Dussen not out 41 Temba Bavuma not out 32 Extras: (LB-8, NB-3) 11 Total: (For 3 wickets in 63.3 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-101, 3-155 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-54-1, Mohammed Shami 15-3-41-1, Umesh Yadav 9-0-36-0, Shardul Thakur 11-3-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 11.3-1 -51-0.

