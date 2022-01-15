Left Menu

Mexico seizes 3,80,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal

Mexico has seized 3,80,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kelloggs cereals, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them in violation of recently enacted laws aimed at improving childrens diets.While Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies are clearly not the worst thing Mexican children eat, the laws prohibit food companies from using marketing tactics that might appeal to children, like cartoons or mascots.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 15-01-2022 03:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 03:41 IST
Mexico seizes 3,80,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal

Mexico has seized 3,80,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg's cereals, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them in violation of recently enacted laws aimed at improving children's diets.

While Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies are clearly not the worst thing Mexican children eat, the laws prohibit food companies from using marketing tactics that might appeal to children, like cartoons or mascots. Mexico's consumer protection agency also said on Friday that the cereal boxes did not clearly state nutritional values like calories, fats, salt or sugar, or didn't have the proper warning signs for levels of those ingredients that are considered excessive. Agents raided 75 sales outlets and seized pallets of Kellogg's products there, but the vast majority of the seizures were carried out at a warehouse north of Mexico City.

Kellogg's did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022