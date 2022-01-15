Left Menu

2nd day: Jallikattu competition underway in Palamedu area of Madurai in TN

Jallikattu competition begins in the Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-01-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 08:50 IST
2nd day: Jallikattu competition underway in Palamedu area of Madurai in TN
Visual from the Jallikattu competition in Madurai in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jallikattu competition begins in the Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. People gathered to mark the second day of bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Madurai early today.

Earlier on Friday, one person succumbed to injuries and 80 others were injured in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, the Health Official informed. According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.

Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers yesterday. The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside the barricades at Avaniyapuram to watch the events on Friday.

Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

