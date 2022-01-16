Police in Colleyville, Texas, involved in standoff at synagogue -media

Authorities are negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during services on Saturday that were being streamed live, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Colleyville Police Department posted on Twitter earlier on Saturday that it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and said that all residents in the immediate area were being evacuated. No injuries have been reported inside the building, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.

"Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who they believe is a suspect," the Dallas Morning News said. The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a livestream of the Reform Jewish synagogue's Shabbat service. The livestream cut off around 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).

Congregation Beth Israel was established in 1999. Colleyville is a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb.

