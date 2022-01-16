Left Menu

Majority of guest lecturers happy with govt's decision on doubling salary, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said the majority of guest lectures are happy with state government decision's on doubling the salary of the guest lectures.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said the majority of guest lectures are happy with state government decision's on doubling the salary of the guest lectures. "The majority of the guest lecturers are happy with the recent benefits announced by the government, but a few are politicising it," the minister said.

The government has taken the decision only after consultations with the stakeholders including associations of guest lecturers, Narayana said. "The salaries of guest lecturers have been raised more than twofold and out of the 14,000 guest lecturers around 4,500 lecturers have UGC prescribed eligibility," the minister said.

He also stated that receiving applications for the appointment of guest lecturers will begin from January 17 as scheduled and candidates need to submit their applications within seven days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

