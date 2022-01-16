Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir logs 3,499 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir logged 3,499 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active positive cases to 15,886 in the UT, stated the health bulletin on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:26 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir logged 3,499 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active positive cases to 15,886 in the UT, stated the health bulletin on Sunday. A total of 1,210 new cases were reported from Jammu and 2,289 cases new cases from Kashmir.

There was a total of 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state; 3 from Jammu and 3 from Kashmir, the health department stated. Srinagar reported a maximum of 614 cases followed by Jammu with 556 cases, Baramulla with 463 cases and Budgam with 404.

Meanwhile, 470 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, stated the bulletin. Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services of Kashmir said, "The cases of COVID-19 are increasing for the last 1-2 weeks. Omicron variant also reported. We're monitoring the situation and have made necessary arrangements like beds, oxygen. I urge people to follow SOPs and take vaccines." (ANI)

