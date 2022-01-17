Left Menu

China expects property investment to grow steadily in 2022 -stats bureau

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 09:13 IST
China expects property investment to grow steadily in 2022 -stats bureau
  • Country:
  • China

China expects the operation of its property market to keep pace with steady growth of investment in the sector this year, Ning Jizhe, the head of the statistics bureau, said on Monday.

He told a news conference that there was room for monetary policy to support growth, and added that he expected China's population to stay above 1.4 billion in the foreseeable future.

Also Read: Earthquake in southwest China's Yunnan injures 15 people

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022