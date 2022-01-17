China expects property investment to grow steadily in 2022 -stats bureau

China expects the operation of its property market to keep pace with steady growth of investment in the sector this year, Ning Jizhe, the head of the statistics bureau, said on Monday.

He told a news conference that there was room for monetary policy to support growth, and added that he expected China's population to stay above 1.4 billion in the foreseeable future.

