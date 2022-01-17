Left Menu

Coal minister launches new R&R policy of NLC India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:27 IST
NLC India Image Credit: Wikipedia
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday launched a new rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) policy of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and stressed that compensation to the affected villagers will be based on the fair and transparent process.

The minister said the new policy has provisions for enhanced amenities to the project-affected families.

The minister, who virtually launched the new R&R policy applicable to the landowners of the NLCIL mines area, lauded the efforts of the PSU and the Tamil Nadu government in framing a flexible rehabilitation policy with multiple options available to the affected people.

The minister said NLC India Ltd, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Coal, has been playing a pivotal role in ensuring the country's energy security during the past six decades of performance.

Addressing the function virtually, Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said that besides benefitting the villagers, the policy will lead to a further rise in energy production by NLCIL.

As a socially responsible corporate, NLC initiates proactive steps to address the welfare of all stakeholders, especially the project-affected people, through the rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives, CSR schemes and welfare measures like skill development, water resource augmentation and various other measures.

NLCIL had commenced its operations in Tamil Nadu in 1956 in lignite mining and lignite-based power generation.

Over a period of over six decades, the company has diversified into coal-based power generation, renewable power primarily solar and coal mining. In this process, the company has made a pan-India presence with 50.60-MTPA mining and 6,061-megawatt (MW) power generating capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

