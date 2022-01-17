Leopard rescued from trap in Hoshiarpur

A leopard was rescued from a trap by a team of the forest and wild life department in village Sherpur Gulind on Monday.

The team was called to rescue the leopard trapped in the forest area by a seasonal creek.

It took four hours for the team to rescue the leopard, officials said.

The trap was laid by someone to catch some wild animals, which come to the area in search of food, said the officials.

To rescue the leopard, services of forest range officer, Jalandhar, was also requisitioned and he reached the spot with his tranquilizer gun. The service of the veterinary officer was also taken to tranquilize the leopard.

The leopard will be released in the forest area after it gains consciousness, said Divisional Forest Officer, Wild Life, Hoshiarpur, Gursharan Singh.

