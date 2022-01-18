Guterres says he’s in close contact with US, UK to support India’s 450 GW solar energy target

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has called for a coalition of countries and institutions to provide the needed support to reduce carbon emissions, said that he "understands" the Indian government's perspective that such a coalition will have some kind of tutoring that New Delhi cannot accept.

Guterres, in his virtual remarks to the opening of the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), told the global gathering that a number of countries have pledged to make meaningful emissions reductions in the 2020s while other countries face enormous structural obstacles.

"India doesn't like the coalition but India has accepted several bilateral forms of support and I have been in close contact with the US, the UK and several other countries to make sure there is a strong project to support India, namely in their investment in 450 gigawatts of solar energy," he said.

"They have an energy mix that relies on heavy dependence on coal. That stands in the way of progress for us all," Guterres said.

He called for assisting key emerging economies accelerate the transition from coal.

"I'm calling for the creation of coalitions of countries, public and private financial institutions, investment funds and companies that have the technological know-how to provide targeted financial and technical support for every country that needs assistance," the UN chief said.

Later during an interactive session, Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah asked Guterres if global platforms can be created for seamless transfer of technology or knowledge to address climate change and accelerate the decarbonisation agenda.

Guterres said the transfer of intellectual property must be much easier than what it is today.

"I have been trying in close contact with several developed countries and with international financial institutions to see if we can find for each country that needs an important support in order to be able to reduce emissions in the present decade and India is in the frontline of these countries," he said.

Guterres noted that his proposal was to bring together a number of governments, international financial institutions, private finance and companies with the relevant technologies, with the governments and the private sector of countries like India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand or South Africa, to be able to have a massive programme of support targeted to those countries.

He said that the developed world would have to invest in making sure that the technologies are made available and that this is financially supportive in order for the countries and the companies that have those technologies to be able to accept to be part of these efforts.

"Now, I've seen a lot of acceptance of this concept. Your (Indian) government has told us that it doesn't want a coalition and I understand the perspective of the Indian government that thinks that probably a coalition like that would have some kind of tutoring that India cannot accept. And I fully understand that," Guterres said.

He noted that India is ready to move on with several bilateral agreements.

"And I'm totally at your disposal to see and in close contact with the US, with the European Union, with Japan, with other countries and with several financial institutions how is it possible to find mechanisms that allow effective transfer of technology to the companies that operate in the sectors that are decisive" - both energy and other sectors "for India to be able to start more effectively reducing emissions." India has set an ambitious target to achieve a capacity of 175 GW worth of renewable energy by end of 2022, and accelerate this to 450 GW by 2030.

Guterres said India has the "mega project" of the 450 gigawatts and "we need to make sure that there is adequate finance for this project." He also noted the Mahindra Group's efforts in India's green private sector and said that he will be delighted to do everything possible, in association with other sectors and nations, to put in place mechanisms that can work in support to Indian companies.

