Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1000-6000; Brinjal 350-3200; Tomato 250-5500; Bitter Gourd 1000-5000; Bottle Gourd 300-2400; Ash Gourd 1000-2000; Green Chilli 330-8000; Banana Green 500-6000; Beans 200-4000; Green Ginger 823-4000; Carrot 2500-8500; Cabbage 500-4200; Ladies Finger 250-5000; Snake Gourd 800-2500; Beetroot 1500-6900; Cucumber 200-3600; Ridge Gourd 1500-4520; Radish 200-3000; Capsicum 350-7000; Drumstick 3000-20000; Sweet Pumpkin 500-2700; Knoll Khol 800-3500; Lime 200-3500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

