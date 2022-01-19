Left Menu

Mizoram records 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, one death

As many as 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Mizoram during the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public relations informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 19-01-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 08:31 IST
Mizoram records 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Mizoram during the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public relations informed on Wednesday. The positivity rate in the state during this period was 16.02 per cent.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,55,071. The active caseload in the state stands at 9012. As many as 1,45,485 people have recovered from the virus so far.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 574. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022