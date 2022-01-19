Moldova faces state of emergency after Gazprom rejects request to postpone gas payment

Russia's Gazprom has rejected Moldova's request to reschedule its January gas payment, forcing the country to introduce a state of emergency in its energy sector, the government said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said the country was able to pay $38 million out of a total bill of $63 million. The government said it would ask parliament on Thursday to introduce the state of emergency.

Moldova and Gazprom agreed a five-year contract that began on November 1. It requires a prepayment by the 20th day of each month.

