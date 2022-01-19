Left Menu

1 dead as boat capsizes in Bihar's West Champaran boat

One person died after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday.

ANI | West Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:29 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Kundan Kumar, Collector and District Magistrate of Bettiah, West Champaran said, "Total 14 people were present onboard, of which four people are missing and their rescue operation is underway."

"A total of two people rescued and were admitted to a hospital, of which one person has died, as per information," the District Magistrate added. Earlier today, a body of a woman was also recovered from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

