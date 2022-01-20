J-K police arrests LeT terrorist from Budgam
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Jahangir Naikoo of Memander Shopian at Chadoora Budgam.
ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Jahangir Naikoo of Memander Shopian at Chadoora Budgam.
"Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Jahangir Naikoo of Memander Shopian arrested by joint team of forces at Chadoora Budgam," the police said in a statement.
On Tuesday the police had said that a youth who allegedly had links with terrorists was arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement