School to be re-opened in Maharashtra from Jan 24

The Maharashtra schools for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on January 24 with COVID-19 protocols, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:29 IST
The Maharashtra schools for classes 1 to 12 are to be re-opened on January 24 with COVID-19 protocols, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said on Thursday. "From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols. The state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to our proposal," Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra School Education department has also decided to open pre-primary schools from January 24. "We have also decided to open pre-primary schools from January 24,"

Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra govt announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 43,697 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths on Wednesday.

As many as 214 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. (ANI)

