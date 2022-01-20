Left Menu

Atteridgeville labour office services to be unavailable due to break-in

In a statement on Thursday, the department said computers and other assets were stolen during the burglary.

Updated: 20-01-2022 18:57 IST
The Department of Employment and Labour has advised all clients that services will be unavailable at the Atteridgeville office due to a break-in that occurred on Wednesday night.

"The department is unable to say when services will resume at this stage. However, the intention is to resume service as soon as possible. The incident has been reported to the South African Police Service," the department said.

The department has encouraged clients, who require services urgently, to visit any nearest office for help or make use of the department's online services on www.labour.gov.za. The following are services provided online by the department:

Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA)

eCOID- Compensation Made Easy

ROE Online (cfonline.labour.gov.za)

Employment Equity Online Reporting (EE)

UIF Online Services (Ufiling)

UIF e-Compliance Certificate

COVID 19 TERS online applications

National Minimum Wage (NMW)

"The department hopes that citizens will bear with it as it deals with the unavailability of services in Atteridgeville, which is out of its hands. It will do everything possible to ensure a prompt resumption of services in order to minimise the impact and inconvenience to those who rely on it," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

