Moldova pays January gas advance to Russia's Gazprom

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Moldova's Moldovagaz energy firm said on Thursday it had paid its January gas advance to Gazprom, a day after the government said the Russian group had rejected its request to reschedule the payment.

That had left the small ex-Soviet republic needing to find $63 million to meet the cost of supply.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late on Wednesday Moldova would pay the advance on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

