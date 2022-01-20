Left Menu

Gehlot seeks Centre's help for Barmer refinery project

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:09 IST
Gehlot seeks Centre's help for Barmer refinery project
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 275 crore in Barmer and sought the Centre's help for the oil refinery project there.

Addressing an event, Gehlot said his government never stopped development works of the previous regime and they will cooperate with the Centre for the development of the state.

He appealed to the Centre for requisite cooperation in setting up the oil refinery in Barmer, according to a statement.

Gehlot also thanked the Centre for giving approval to open a millet research centre in Barmer.

The chief minister said the state government has given land to 1,022 families, ending the 15-year wait of the displaced, who were rendered homeless during severe floods in Barmer in 2006. The chief minister said earlier no one had imagined that a refinery and power plants could be set up in the Thar desert but now it has become a reality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022