Gehlot seeks Centre's help for Barmer refinery project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 275 crore in Barmer and sought the Centre's help for the oil refinery project there.

Addressing an event, Gehlot said his government never stopped development works of the previous regime and they will cooperate with the Centre for the development of the state.

He appealed to the Centre for requisite cooperation in setting up the oil refinery in Barmer, according to a statement.

Gehlot also thanked the Centre for giving approval to open a millet research centre in Barmer.

The chief minister said the state government has given land to 1,022 families, ending the 15-year wait of the displaced, who were rendered homeless during severe floods in Barmer in 2006. The chief minister said earlier no one had imagined that a refinery and power plants could be set up in the Thar desert but now it has become a reality.

