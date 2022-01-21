Left Menu

21 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Friday morning leading to poor visibility several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Friday morning leading to poor visibility several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway. According to the Northern Railway, a total of 21 Delhi-bound trains including Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Saharsa New Delhi Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Prayagraj New Delhi Express, Chennai New Delhi Express and Lucknow New Delhi Express are running late due to fog.

Earlier on Thursday, 13 Delhi-bound trains are running late following a drop in visibility due to fog. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

