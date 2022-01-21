Class 11 student, who gets online javelin coaching, has potential to become next Neeraj Chopra, says Peru-based coach

A Class 11 student, who receives online instructions on javelin throwing from a Peru-based coach, has become a social media sensation and has the potential to become the next Neeraj Chopra in about five years, said the coach. A training video of the boy from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur has gone viral.

Born in a middle-class family, Rohan Yadav has been inspired by his father, brother and international javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Rohan's father is a farmer and marathon runner who won dozens of medals and his brother is also an international javelin thrower.

Speaking to ANI, Rohan shared his experience and said his journey in javelin began two years back when he met Michael Musselmann, a Peru-based Javelin coach who gave him free training on social media. "I have been training for two years. I met Michael Musselmann, a Peru-based Javelin coach on social media a year back. He gave me online instructions free of cost," Yadav said.

Rohan who is emerging as a javelin thrower, dreams of taking part in the Under-20 world championship. "65 meters is my best throw and I want to play in the Under-20 world championship," he said.

Michael Musselman who shared Rohan's javelin training video on social media praised Rohan's caliber and said he can become the next Neeraj Chopra in 4 to 6 years and asked people to sponsor him. Reacting to this, Rohan said he is getting trained by Michael Sir and practicing daily for two-three hours.

Vijay Shyam Yadav, a local villager said, "There are limited facilities in our village but despite this, Rohan's father gave the best training and support to his three sons. Whatever these three brothers are doing and achieving today, I will give credit to their father." Pushpa Devi, Rohan Yadav's mother said, "I want my sons to play for the nation and make the whole country proud."

