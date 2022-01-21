Austria eyes legal action if EU proceeds with green label for gas, nuclear energy

If the European Commission proceeds with a draft plan to label gas and nuclear energy as sustainable investments, Austria will take legal action, the country's climate minister said on Friday.

"We have always said, when the Commission continues on this road, Austria will take judicial steps," Austrian climate and energy minister Leonore Gewessler said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Amiens, France.

The EU sustainable finance taxonomy is a list of economic activities that can be labelled as green investments in the EU. The gas and nuclear rules have been long delayed, with countries split over whether the fuels deserve a green badge.

