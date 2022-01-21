Left Menu

Thai energy firm PTTEP carefully considering direction in Myanmar

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:07 IST
Thai energy firm PTTEP carefully considering direction in Myanmar
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai oil and gas firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl on Friday said it was carefully considering its direction in Myanmar after its French partner, TotalEnergies said they would withdraw from the Yadana project and Moattama Gas Transportation Company.

PTTEP is "putting the utmost importance for the energy security of both Thailand and Myanmar," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022