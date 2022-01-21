Thai energy firm PTTEP carefully considering direction in Myanmar
Thai oil and gas firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl on Friday said it was carefully considering its direction in Myanmar after its French partner, TotalEnergies said they would withdraw from the Yadana project and Moattama Gas Transportation Company.
PTTEP is "putting the utmost importance for the energy security of both Thailand and Myanmar," it said in a statement.
