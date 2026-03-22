Punjab Minister Resigns Amid Suicide Scandal

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been booked in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing corporation official. The incident unfolded on Saturday when Randhawa consumed poison, allegedly due to ongoing harassment by Bhullar.

Following the allegations, Bhullar resigned from his position in the state cabinet after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded his step down to ensure a fair probe. Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticized the AAP government, demanding justice for the bereaved.

Police charges against Bhullar include abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation, with Randhawa's wife filing the formal complaint. The controversy highlights deeper issues in political conduct and accountability within the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)