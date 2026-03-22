Prime Minister Modi Champions Water Conservation on World Water Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated World Water Day by urging the global community to conserve water. He highlighted water's role in shaping the planet's future and emphasized the importance of sustainable practices. The UN aims for global water and sanitation access by 2030, with a special focus on women's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Water Day by emphasizing the essential role of water in shaping the planet's sustainable future. In a message shared on X, he urged the global community to commit to conserving and using every drop of water responsibly.
Modi extended his gratitude to those driving sustainable practices and nurturing a conservation culture. He highlighted efforts to raise awareness around these critical issues. According to the United Nations, World Water Day aims to advance Sustainable Development Goal 6, focusing on achieving water and sanitation for all by 2030.
The UN's 2026 campaign promotes a transformative approach to water management, advocating for women's active leadership and equal opportunities in water-related decision-making processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)