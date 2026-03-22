Prime Minister Modi Champions Water Conservation on World Water Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Water Day by emphasizing the essential role of water in shaping the planet's sustainable future. In a message shared on X, he urged the global community to commit to conserving and using every drop of water responsibly.

Modi extended his gratitude to those driving sustainable practices and nurturing a conservation culture. He highlighted efforts to raise awareness around these critical issues. According to the United Nations, World Water Day aims to advance Sustainable Development Goal 6, focusing on achieving water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The UN's 2026 campaign promotes a transformative approach to water management, advocating for women's active leadership and equal opportunities in water-related decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)