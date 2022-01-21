Left Menu

Madurai native tames 21 bulls in jallikattu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Madurai tamed 21 bulls and walked away with a car as first prize in a jallikattu (bull taming) event held here on Friday, officials said.

Abhinath alias Mani, a native of Madurai district, got a car as reward for the first prize.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji flagged off the event in the morning and later gave away the prizes to the winners in the evening.

Followed by the winner, fellow Madurai resident Prabhakaran came second after taming 19 bulls and got rewarded with a motorcycle. Karthik from Natham in Dindigul district caught hold of 18 bulls and also won a two-wheeler in the event.

The car was sponsored by Chief Minister M K Stalin while the motorcycle and two-wheeler were given on behalf of DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

A total of 873 bulls and 400 tamers participated in the jallikkattu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

