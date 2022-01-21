Latur: Ground-breaking ceremony of 440 farms roads held

The ground-breaking ceremony of 440 farm roads with a total length of 833 kilometres in Ausa area was conducted by Latur Collector Prithviraj BP at an online function on Friday.

The initiative is part of BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar's 'Shet Tithe Rasta' campaign', who said he was using his funds to build these roads as such infrastructure comprise the ''blood vessels'' of farming.

