Mumbai: NCB seizes over 3.9 kg of ephedrine concealed in consignment of women's wear
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized over 3.9 kg of ephedrine concealed in a consignment of women's clothing in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said.
The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted an operation in Andheri (east) and seized the contraband, which had originated from Pune, the official said.
At least 3.950 kg of ephedrine was concealed in women's clothing, which was meant to be shipped to Australia, he said. A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.
