Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, Ind vs SA

Janneman Malan b Bumrah 91 Quinton de Kock lbw b Thakur 78 Temba Bavuma c and b Chahal 35 Aiden Markram not out 37 Rassie van der Dussen not out 37 Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 5) 10 Total (3 wickets, 48.1 overs) 288 Fall of Wickets 132-1, 212-2, 214-3 Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-37-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-0-67-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-68-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-47-1, Shardul Thakur 5-0-35-1, Venkatesh Iyer 5-0-28-0, Shreyas Iyer 0.1-0-1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)