Assam Rifles arrests PLA operative in Manipur

Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended an insurgent, belonging to Manipur-based People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Bishnupur district of Manipur on Wednesday.

"ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS PLA ASSOCIATE IN MANIPUR Loktak Battalion of #AssamRifles, on January 19, apprehended one active OGW of terrorist group PLA in Moirang Lamkai, Bishnupur District, Manipur. @HMOIndia@adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI," said a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Assam Rifles. (ANI)

