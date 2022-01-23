Tripura: Fish hawker killed, his brothers injured after masked miscreants open fire at them in Gomati, 2 held

In a ghastly incident, a fish hawker was killed and two of his brothers sustained injuries in Nutan Bazar police station limits in Tripura's Gomati district after some masked miscreants opened fire at them following a scuffle, the police said on Sunday. "The deceased was identified as Shitan Das (43). The injured were identified as Jiten Das (48) and Litan Das (36). The three were initially identified as members of the same family," the police said.

According to local sources, the trio was going to Dumbur lake to catch fish in the wee hours of Saturday. In Tripura's Babutilla area, some masked miscreants stopped them and in the scuffle, assailants opened fire at the trio. After receiving the news, a large police force led by the Gomati District Additional Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot.

Jiten and Litan Das who got injured during the firing are currently undergoing treatment at GBP hospital Agartala, police said. Jiten told the police that there were seven to eight people in the gang that launched the unprovoked attack on them and they could identify only two of them.

Acting as per his statement, the police have detained two persons and questioned them on suspicion of involvement in the incident. (ANI)

