IMD predicts light rain over parts of North, South Goa during next 3-4 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:15 IST
Visual from Goa . Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours. According to IMD, the clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction.

"Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet. Earlier on Saturday, IMD had predicted that the minimum temperature in Goa would drop by 2-3 degrees Celcius in the subsequent three days.

"Light rain is very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa on 22 and 23 of January. After 24 hours, a fall in minimum temperature is likely by 2-3°C in the subsequent 3 days," IMD had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

