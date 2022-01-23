Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's four-day visit to Tripura will begin on Monday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to begin a four-day visit to Tripura on Monday, said officials.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:07 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's four-day visit to Tripura will begin on Monday
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to begin a four-day visit to Tripura on Monday, said officials. "Bhagwat will meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with other ministers of the state during his visit," said sources.

As per an official order, Bhagwat is a "Z + security protectee... and he has been declared "state guest" by the government. He is likely to visit various parts of Tripura. However, his entire tour schedule has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022