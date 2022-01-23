Netaji, Azad Hind Fauj brought Independence to India, not Gandhiji's peace movement: Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for installing Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at the India Gate in New Delhi, his nephew Ardhendu Bose on Sunday claimed that it was Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj who brought Independence to India, not Mahatma Gandhiji's peace movement. "It was not Gandhi's peace movement that brought independence to India. The activities of Azad Hind Fauj and Netaji brought independence to this country and it was admitted by the then PM of England Clement Richard Attlee," claimed Ardhendu Bose.

"The whole Bose family is grateful and obliged to the PM Narendra Modi. Not in our wildest dreams, we could imagine that Netaji's statue would come up at Rajpath under that canopy where Emperor King George V stood", said Ardhendu while talking to ANI. According to Ardhendu Bose, Rajpath is the most important address in India. "That canopy at India Gate was empty since 1960 and from today it would have a hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Thereafter, by August 15, the statue would be ready and inaugurated. It is a great honour that Modiji has given to the memory of Subhash Chandra Bose," stated Ardhendu Bose.

Asked about his opinion about the delay in giving a befitting honour to Netaji, his nephew said, "It was politics... After India got Independence and Nehruji came to power in Congress, it was decided to keep Netaji on the side. Which is sad because history is history. Netaji does not belong to Bengal, he belongs to India." "Nothing is written about Netaji or INA. Youngsters don't know who Netaji is and there was a movement called Azad Hind Fauj. It's a great thing that the Prime minister is doing to revive the memory of Netaji and having a statue there I hope he will never be forgotten."

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's demand for a national holiday on January 23, Ardhendu Bose said, "In my personal opinion, I am against this and I am sure Netaji also would not have supported it. One days' holiday would mean thousands of crores of loss from the economy... You should work harder on his birthday to give him honour." Speaking on politicising Netaji, Ardhendu Bose said, "The BJP and TMC dispute is a very ugly situation. She (CM Mamata Banerjee) was upset that the BJP was trying to take control of Bengal. 40 per cent of the voters in Bengal are Muslims, so they must have thought that BJP is a Hindu outfit."

"The dispensation that came to power in 1947, did not want Subhash Bose's memory. Why are we celebrating Independence Day on August 15, 1947? It was not our Independence Day. India got dominion status on that day. Bose wanted Purna Swaraj. None of the dominance", said Netaji's nephew. "Remember what Bose said freedom is not given it is taken", stated Ardhendu Bose. (ANI)

