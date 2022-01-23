Punjab Polls: Valuables worth Rs 46.66 cr seized in state after enforcement of Code of Conduct

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for the Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 46.66 crores for violation of the code till January 18, 2022, the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab informed on Sunday. Giving details of the same, CEO Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 2 crore.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 44.49 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 16 lakhs," he added. The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1088 vulnerable hamlets have been identified.

Besides this, 2,376 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1,129 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view 725 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

Raju informed that as many as 2,221 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 191 cases is under process. "As many as 6,339 nakas are operational across the state," he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state 3,54,075 weapons have been deposited till date, which is 91.10 percent. Whereas, 27 without licenses weapons were seized in the state. (ANI)

