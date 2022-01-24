Left Menu

We accord immense priority to empowering girl child, says PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

Greeting citizens on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of girls in different fields.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Greeting citizens on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of girls in different fields. "National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child. It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the focus of the government is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child. "In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child," tweeted PM Modi.

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

