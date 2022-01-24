Left Menu

US should not link 2015 nuclear pact with release of prisoners in Iran-IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2022
Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Monday that setting preconditions such as the release of U.S. prisoners held in the Islamic Republic would slow down indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Sunday, the lead U.S. nuclear negotiator told Reuters the United States was unlikely to strike an agreement with Iran to revive the nuclear pact unless Tehran released four U.S. citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

"Such irrelevant pre-conditions by Washington will make reaching a deal in Vienna difficult," IRNA said.

