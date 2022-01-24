Left Menu

Iran rules out U.S. preconditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:54 IST
Iran on Monday ruled out any U.S. preconditions for reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, including the release of U.S. prisoners jailed held in the Islamic Republic.

"Iran has never accepted any preconditions by the United States... The U.S. official's comments on the release of U.S. prisoners in Iran is for domestic use," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

The U.S. lead negotiator in indirect talks with Iran on reviving the nuclear pact said on Sunday that Washington was unlikely to strike an agreement with Tehran unless it released U.S. prisoners jailed in the Islamic Republic.

