Shubira Prasad out with 2nd book of mythological trilogy

Educationist, writer, and astrologer Shubira Prasad is out with her second book in the trilogy of the battle between humans and demons and takes from where the previous work stopped - of total annihilation of the school of warfare. In her first book ''The Demons of Jaitraya'', protagonists Aishani and Adheesh are overwhelmed by the power of the demons, but now they are back to face their nemesis, stronger than ever before, and try to reclaim what is for the human race.

''The Angels of Kailash'' (Vitasta Publishing) talks about The Gurukul which had trained Aishani and Adheesh.

What is interesting are the powers each of the characters possesses and the significance of strength and power that female characters have in Prasad's books.

On having strong female warriors in her book, the author says that in Hindu mythology, Ma Durga is the greatest warrior, an embodiment of female empowerment.

''And that is why trained women are better and stronger warriors,'' Prasad says.

Asked what are the challenges in writing trilogies, she says, ''My challenges have been more of a personal nature. I am a product of the Christian education system, with practically nil exposure to Indian mythology,'' adding her interest in Indian mythology was very gradual.

''It was through simple rituals at home that exposed me to Indian mythology a couple of decades ago. Since then, it has been an unending exploration,'' Prasad says.

On her favorite character in the book, she says, ''I have worked hard to make each of them have their distinct personality and yet, a single purpose. Still, I find Aishani's character to be fascinating,'' adding, she is ''innocent, seemingly unaware of her status and powers, and is surrounded by warriors, whose sole aim is to protect their leader while she is destroying the demons''.

''The Kumbh Conspiracy'' is the final book of the trilogy. The trilogy is a saga of love, adventure, heartbreaks, fierce battles, despair, power and happiness.

