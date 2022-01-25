Left Menu

9 held for attempting to 'sell' minor girl for marriage

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly being trafficked for marriage with an elderly man from Mumbai for Rs 3 lakh, was rescued here and nine people, including the victim's mother were arrested in this connection, police said. Based on credible information, a police team raided a house at Balapur here on January 23 and took the nine accused—six mediators, the girl's mother and grandmother into custody along with the elderly man who was allegedly trying to buy her for 'marriage', they said.

Upon interrogation it was found that eight people were mediating the sale of the girl to the 61-yer-old man, who got divorced and desired to bring another woman to fulfill his needs, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

All the nine accused were sent to judicial custody, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

