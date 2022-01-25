Left Menu

R K Singh flags off 4 ambulances to IGIMS Patna

The keys of vehicles were handed over to Dr Manish Mandal, the medical superintendent of IGIMS, in a function where Singh joined through virtual mode whereas state Energy Minister Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were physically present, NTPC said in a statement.

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday flagged off four ambulances provided by state run power giant NTPC for Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna. The keys of vehicles were handed over to Dr Manish Mandal, the medical superintendent of IGIMS, in a function where Singh joined through virtual mode whereas state Energy Minister Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were physically present, NTPC said in a statement. Singh said that handing over of the four advance life support ambulances to IGIMS, Patna by NTPC reflects the best in the CSR and we are continuously and proactively supporting the state of Bihar.

Singh said 10 ambulances have already been provided to IGIMS, Patna and on the request of Bihar government he assured two more ambulances will be provided.

