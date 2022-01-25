Left Menu

Delhi to record lowest maximum temperature, coldest day of this season

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the national capital will record the lowest maximum temperature and thus, the coldest day of this season as per the trend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:13 IST
  India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the national capital will record the lowest maximum temperature and thus, the coldest day of this season as per the trend. As per IMD, it is at -2 to -3 less compared to Monday as 14:30 hours as of today. It is likely to be 12 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. "Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days; Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days," IMD said in a tweet.

Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani, on Monday, said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

